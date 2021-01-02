STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hard talk by protesting farmer unions before Monday talks

From a tractor march to an awareness drive, the unions finalised a clutch of programmes to scale up pressure on the Centre.

Published: 02nd January 2021 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Children help prepare meals for farmers at a community kitchen at Singhu border in Delhi on Friday | Shekhar Yadav

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Protesting farmer unions on Friday threatened to intensify their agitation if the Centre does not accept their core demands of repealing the three contentious farm laws and legal guarantee for the minimum support price system during their next round of talks on Monday. From a tractor march to an awareness drive, the unions finalised a clutch of programmes to scale up pressure on the Centre.

On the 37th day of protests, a meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions, decided to hold their twice-postponed tractor march at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal on January 6 if Monday’s talks fail to offer any headway. A national awareness programme, called Desh Jan Jagruti Abhiyan, from January 7 to 20 to counter the Centre’s narrative, was part of the basket of initiatives decided by the morcha, said Yogendra Yadav, president of Swaraj India.

“We will intend to announce dates for shutting all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana if the talks fail,’’ said another farmer leader. During the last round of talks, the Centre accepted two of their four demands — on stubble burning penalty and electricity tariff — but the core issues were left unaddressed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmer Unions farmer protests
India Matters
CJI Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
CJI Bobde giving serious attention to CM Jagan's unprecedented allegations
For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)
'Vitamin D inexpensive, low-risk and can strengthen immune response to covid'
In Delhi, seven UK returnees who tested positive are isolated at LNJP Hospital | pTI
Rampant use of convalescent plasma behind Covid mutation?
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is given a first-hand experience of products being manufactured at Chanpatia Innovative Start-Up Zone on Thursday | CMO
Migrants turn quarantine centres into manufacturing hub in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New Year's Eve Ball drops as confetti flies in an empty Times Square in New York. (Photo| AP)
Hello 2021: How countries across the world ushered in the new decade
Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
WATCH | Chennai conducts COVID19 vaccination mock drill
Gallery
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
Divided into six categories -- Stories of Hope, It's All About Love, Laughter Express, Inspired To Dream, Fright Night, A Thrilling Ride, Critically Acclaimed -- the popular platforms have shortlisted over fifty shows/movies from 2020 that viewers can giv
'Soorarai Pottru', 'Bigil' among Amazon Prime Video's 'Most Loved Stories 2020' list. Here are all South Indian shows, movies to make the cut
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp