STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India's active coronavirus caseload comes down to 2.50 lakh

Five states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh -- contribute 62 per cent of the total active cases.

Published: 02nd January 2021 04:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 04:17 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai coronavirus cases

Disinfectants been sprayed at the COVID care center at Kamarajar avenue in Adyar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With India recording more recoveries from COVID-19 daily than the number of new infections, the active caseload dropped to 2.50 lakh and accounted for merely 2.43 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

While 19,079 persons in India were found to be COVID-19 positive in a day, 22,926 new recoveries were registered during the same period.

This has led to a net decline of 4,071 cases in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Five states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh -- contribute 62 per cent of the total active cases.

​ALSO READ | With 1 per cent active COVID cases, 1.3 percent positivity, Tamil Nadu begins new year on hopeful note

At 101, India has recorded "one of the lowest new cases per million population in the last 7 days. Brazil, Russia, France, Italy, USA and the UK have much higher cases per million population reported in the last 7 days," the ministry said.

India's cumulative recoveries are inching closer to one crore.

The cumulative recovered cases have surpassed 99 lakh (99,06,387).

"The gap between recoveries and active cases is steadily increasing and presently stands at 96,56,204," it said. 

The ministry said 78.64 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by 10 states and union territories.

Kerala leads with 5,111 persons recovering from COVID-19, while Maharashtra recorded 4,279 recoveries.

ALSO WATCH:

West Bengal registered another 1,496 daily recoveries.

Ten states and UTs have contributed 80.56 per cent of the new cases.

Kerala reported 4,991 cases in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra registered another 3,524 new cases on Friday, while West Bengal recorded 1,153 new cases.

It said 224 case fatalities that have been reported in the past 24 hours, 75.45 per cent of them are from 10 states and UTs.

Maharashtra reported 59 deaths or 26.33 per cent of the new fatalities.

West Bengal saw a fatality count of 26 and Kerala 23, the ministry said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp