Jaipur diary

Kidney transplant beneficiary cycles into record books

When Aashish Sangwan (30) cycled his way into the India Book of Records, it was not only a testament to his physical prowess but also to the commitment to a cause. Sangwan was a part of the group that completed 1,250-km ride in seven days across Rajasthan. What makes the achievement more special is the fact that he is a recipient of a transplanted kidney. Between March 14 and March 20, the group made a round trip of Jaipur, covering Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Ajmer. Sangwan underwent a kidney transplant two years ago, and has since then devoted his life to motivating people by being an exemplar of healthy and fit living post transplant.

Ranbir, Alia scouting for wedding location?

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone are at Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur to celebrate the New Year. They are staying at the five-star hotel Aman Vilas here. All the stars sat together for a bonfire on Tuesday. It is speculated that Alia and Ranbir are in Ranthambore to scout for their wedding or engagement location. The five-star hotel on Ranthambore Road, where these film stars are staying, is considered to be one of the best known wedding destinations in the world. Pop singers Katy Perry and Russell Brand have married in this hotel. If sources are to be believed, all the management is being handled by a member of the Ambani family.

Former court poet awarded DLitt degree

Kavi Rao Mohan Singh, the last court poet of the erstwhile Mewar Dynasty, received DLitt degree posthumously from Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth on last Tuesday. Vice-Chanceller SS Sarangdevot said Mohan Singh was active till 1947 when the reign of the last ruler Maharana Bhupal Singh ended. During his lifetime, Singh wrote more than three dozen books in Rajasthani and Hindi. His great grandsons received the honor from the University Chancellor Balwant S Jani. The university has also taken up a project to compile and publish the poet’s work in three years. Singh sorted, translated, and edited 5,000 of the 1 lakh verse-long Prithviraj Rasou, a Hindi epic poem. The late Atal Bihari Vajpayee had read this book during his term as the Prime Minister.

Jaisalmer mourns death of Maharaval

Jaisalmer is in mourning after the untimely demise of Maharaval Brajraj Singh. He was 52 years old and had been suffering from liver problems for some time. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon for treatment last week, where he breathed his last on Monday. On receiving information about his death, the princely flag was flown at half-mast at the palace, and the museum was closed. The main markets, including the Sonar Durg of Jaisalmer city remained closed. Thousands of people paid tribute to him on various social media platforms. Singh was the patron of art-culture and had renovated the palaces of Jaisalmer.

