STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab BJP chief alleges party leaders being 'attacked' at behest of Congress

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma cited an incident wherein some people unloaded a cow dung trolley in front of BJP leader Tikshan Sud's house in Hoshiarpur.

Published: 02nd January 2021 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the Punjab Congress was trying to get the BJP cadres in the state to cow down. (File Photo)

By PTI

LUDHIANA: Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma on Saturday alleged that party leaders and workers were being attacked at the behest of the ruling Congress and blamed Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Speaking at a protest rally here against the state government, Sharma cited an incident wherein some people unloaded a cow dung trolley in front of BJP leader Tikshan Sud's house in Hoshiarpur on Friday.

He said such things won't be tolerated.

BJP leaders and workers are being "attacked" at the behest of the Congress, Sharma claimed.

"All those who attacked the house of Tikshan have been identified," he said.

Despite a case being registered in the matter, those who were behind this incident have not yet been arrested, he added.

Sharma also demanded that a criminal case be registered against Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu for his recent "provocative and inflammatory" statement on the ongoing farmers' protest.

The state BJP chief said the party would launch an indefinite 'dharna' here from Monday until the state government orders registration of a case against Bittu.

According to reports, Bittu recently said that the ongoing farmers' protest would not end "and to achieve our objective, we can even pile up bodies, shed blood and go to any extent."

Speaking at Saturday's protest rally, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the Punjab Congress was trying to get the BJP cadres in the state to cow down but the ruling party would not succeed.

He said the Congress has "failed" to fulfil any of its election promises and is now trying to divert public attention from its failures by indulging in "mischief".

Earlier, a group of people from a Sikh organisation protested against the BJP for not accepting the demands of the agitating farmers.

Some Congress workers also held a protest at Samrala Chowk, about 500 yards from the venue of the BJP rally.

However, all protesters, both from the Sikh organisation and the Congress, were taken into preventive custody by the police, who had made elaborate security arrangements ahead of the BJP rally.

Former union minister Vijay Sampla, BJP leaders and former Punjab ministers Manoranjan Kalia and Tikshan Sud also addressed the rally.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab BJP Ashwani Sharma Congress
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp