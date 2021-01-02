STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
STIP draft targets self-reliance in tech

It also aims to create an accountable research ecosystem, promoting translational as well as foundational research in the country in alignment with global standards.

NEW DELHI: A push for self-reliance in technology, enhanced funding for science, technology and innovation with an earmarked budget by states, gender and social audits in academic and professional organisations are some of the major takeaways of the draft STIP 2020 that aims to position India among the top three scientific superpowers in the decade to come. 

The draft Science, Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) has been uploaded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on its website. The DST has also invited suggestions, inputs and comments for making changes by January 25.

The policy states that its aim is “to achieve technological self-reliance and position India among the top three scientific superpowers in the decade to come; to double the number of Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) researchers, Gross Domestic Expenditure on R&D (GERD) and private sector contribution to the GERD every five years; build individual and institutional excellence in STI with the aspiration to achieve highest level of global recognitions in the coming decade”.

The policy also envisages the formation of an STI Development Bank for direct investments on long and medium-term projects in select strategic areas, commercial ventures, start-ups, technology diffusion and licensing.

It also aims to create an accountable research ecosystem, promoting translational as well as foundational research in the country in alignment with global standards.The LGBTQ+ community will be included in gender equity conversations.

