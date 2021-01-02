Uttar Pradesh: Out to buy toffee, five-year-old boy dies after falling in septic tank

By PTI

NOIDA: A five-year-old boy who had gone out of his house here to buy a toffee from a nearby shop died after accidently falling into a septic tank at an under-construction site, police said on Saturday.

The boy had left his house on Monday but did not return until late in the day, prompting his parents to begin a search for him in the neighbourhood and the whole Muradgarhi village, which falls under Rabupura police station limits in Greater Noida, an official said.

"Later, the parents approached the local police station and a missing persons complaint was lodged.

The police also launched a search for the boy, who was found in the septic tank of an under-construction house in the same village," a police spokesperson said.

"The boy was pulled out and rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead," the spokesperson said.

According to the official, the child's parents later gave another statement to the police stating that their son was playing near the construction site and accidentally fell into the pit, leading to his death.

Legal proceedings were being carried out in the case, the police added.