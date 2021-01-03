STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP will solve problems of Matuas after coming to power in Bengal: Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Attacking the TMC, Keshav Prasad Maurya alleged that activists of ruling party indulged in violence across West Bengal.

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:27 PM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

HOWRAH: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said that the BJP, after coming to power in West Bengal, will redress the grievances of the Matuas who are refugees holding sway in many seats in the poll-bound state.

Attacking the Trinamool Congress, Maurya alleged that activists of ruling party indulged in violence across the state.

"The BJP will solve the problems faced by the Matua community after coming to power," he said at a public meeting at Gangarampur area of Uluberia in Howrah district.

Maurya and several state leaders of the BJP had lunch at the house of a Matua family in Gangarmpur where a large number of people belonging to the community live.

The Matuas, who have a sizeable population in the state, are being wooed by both the BJP and the TMC in the run-up to the assembly elections due in April-May next year.

On the outsider issue, the leader from UP told reporters that the BJP is an all-India party and its leaders can go to any other state in this democratic country.

The TMC does not have leaders across the country, Maurya said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and leaders of her party, the TMC, often accuse the BJP of bringing in "outsiders" to the state ahead of the assembly polls due in April-May next year, while the saffron party has raised questions how people from other states coming here can be termed so.

Around 300 workers of various political parties joined the BJP on Sunday and Maurya handed over the party flag to them.

TAGS
TMC BJP Keshav Prasad Maurya Uttar Pradesh West Bengal
