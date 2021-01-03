STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CDS Bipin Rawat reviews India's military preparedness for second day in border areas of Arunachal

Gen Bipin Rawat interacted with personnel of the Army and ITBP deployed in the forward most air maintained post along Subansiri valley.

Published: 03rd January 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At the end of his two-day visit to various forwards posts near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Sunday said he was satisfied with the "high morale and motivation" of the armed forces personnel who will ensure "certain victory if challenged or given the opportunity", according to the Army.

Gen Rawat's visit to key locations in the frontier state came amid the nearly eight-month-long Sino-India border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

"CDS complimented soldiers for adopting innovative measures for surveillance through locally developed technology & the defence preparedness to face any challenge," the Army said in a tweet.

"CDS said that he was satisfied by the high morale and motivation of all ranks who will ensure certain victory if challenged or given the opportunity," it added.

The Chief of Defence Staff visited several key installations including "forward most air maintained" posts in Dibang Valley, Lohit sector and Subansiri valley since his arrival in the state on Saturday morning, according to the Army.

On Sunday, Gen Rawat interacted with personnel of the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) deployed along the Subansiri valley, it said.

Sources said Gen Rawat reviewed the overall preparedness of the armed forces in key forward bases and asked them to remain vigilant.

The Army and the Indian Air Force have been maintaining a high state of operational readiness along the nearly 3,500-km Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in view of the eastern Ladakh standoff.

Nearly 50,000 troops of the Indian Army are deployed in various mountainous locations in eastern Ladakh as multiple rounds of talks between the two sides have not yielded concrete outcome to resolve the faceoff that began in early May.

China has also deployed an equal number of troops, according to officials.

The eighth and last round of military talks had taken place on November 6 during which both sides broadly discussed disengagement of troops from specific friction points.

Gen Rawat arrived in the Dinjan air force station in Assam's Chabua on Friday afternoon and travelled to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday on a two-day visit.

His visit to Arunachal Pradesh coincided with his completion of one year as India's first CDS, a post which was created to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force in dealing with national security challenges.

A key mandate of the CDS was also to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of theatre commands.

In the last one year, Gen Rawat along with the top brass of the three services carried out ground work to establish an air defence command and a Peninsula command initially.

The IAF will helm the air defence command and all long-range missiles as well as air defence assets will come under it.

The CDS has been part of the top military brass framing strategies to enhance India's military prowess in view of the eastern Ladakh standoff.

