STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Government pushing Kashmir parties to the wall, criminalising dissent: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP leader said they are prepared for a "long and arduous political fight" for the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution which was "illegally" abrogated.

Published: 03rd January 2021 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File | EPS)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Accusing the Centre of pushing Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream parties "to the wall", former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said sadly, they have become "scapegoats and everybody's favourite whipping boy".

Nevertheless, the PDP leader said, they are prepared for a "long and arduous political fight" for the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution which was "illegally" abrogated.

"Sadly, the mainstream has become a scapegoat and everybody's favourite whipping boy," Mehbooba said.

"Truth is we will spend our entire political lives firefighting accusations from Delhi of being pro-Pakistan and from Kashmir of being too pro-India and anti-Kashmir," she added.

Mehbooba emphasised that the PDP and six other mainstream parties which recently came together to form the People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) had resolved to fight for the restoration of the erstwhile state's special status through only democratic and peaceful means but the "government of India is still pushing us to the wall and criminalising dissent".

Article 370 accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Nothing is set in stone," the PDP leader remarked when asked if she realistically expected any government in India to reverse the abrogation of Article 370 by Parliament on August 5, 2019, a decision that was widely welcomed across the country.

"Had Parliament's decision been ultimate, we would not have seen lakhs of people on the streets protesting against laws like CAA or farm bills," Mehbooba said before asserting, "What was snatched from us unconstitutionally will have to be returned, but it is going to be a long and arduous fight".

The former chief minister said the results of the recent District Development Council (DDC) elections, in which the PAGD won 112 seats out of 280, were a clear rejection of the abrogation of Article 370 by the people.

"DDC elections were a sudden challenge thrown at us and we were denied a level playing field. We took it head-on and fought it unitedly to deny any democratic space to BJP and its proxies and prevent them from disempowering our people.

"But the BJP, by making Article 370 an issue in the elections, turned it into a referendum. So people, by voting en masse for our alliance, have made it clear that they reject August 5, 2019's illegal decision," she said.

Mehbooba said the decision to scrap Article 370 and bifurcate the erstwhile state left people "totally shocked and betrayed".

It further alienated the people of Jammu and Kashmir from the country, "complicating the Kashmir issue further", she said.

"Those like us in the mainstream, who believed in a resolution to the Kashmir issue within the Indian Constitution have been put on the defensive.

"The road ahead has to be reconciliation, dialogue with all the stakeholders and discussing various options for resolution without compromising the sovereignty of the country, but at the same time fulfilling the aspirations of people," she said.

Asked about the PDP's alliance with the BJP to form the government in the erstwhile state, Mehbooba said "

...my father (Mufti Sayeed) put everything at stake and tried to engage BJP through an alliance for a larger cause...."

She said she was not disappointed by the BJP's decision to break the alliance in 2018 and that she could "sense that they (BJP) felt I was being soft in dealing with the situation".

The BJP pulled out from the ruling alliance with the PDP in June 2018 leading to the imposition of Governor's rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

This was followed by the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state and its bifurcation into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gupkar alliance Article 370 Jammu & Kashmir PDP BJP Mehbooba Mufti
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp