STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Heavy snowfall in Kashmir Valley; road, air links snapped

The snowfall started during the night at most places and early in the morning at few places, the officials said.

Published: 03rd January 2021 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary personnel stand guard amid biting cold and heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (File photo| PTI)

Paramilitary personnel stand guard amid biting cold and heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A blanket of snow covered Kashmir on Sunday as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the valley's surface as well as air connection with the rest of the country, officials said.

The snowfall started during the night at most places and early in the morning at few places, the officials said.

They said while some areas in north Kashmir received light snowfall, most areas in central and south Kashmir experienced moderate snowfall.

The higher reaches of the valley experienced moderate to heavy snowfall, the officials said.

"As of now, snowfall of same intensity is likely to continue till afternoon and there will be a temporary break till evening," the officials said.

Srinagar received about three to four inches of fresh snowfall, while Qazigund -- the gateway town to the valley in south Kashmir recorded around nine inches of snowfall, they said.

The officials said Pahalgam tourist resort recorded five to six inches of snow, while Kokernag about nine inches.

The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir received four inches of fresh snowfall, while the areas around Jawahar Tunnel on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway recorded about ten inches of snowfall, they said.

The fresh snowfall led to the suspension of traffic on the highway.

A Traffic Control Room official said the highway was closed for traffic movement due to heavy snowfall around Jawahar Tunnel.

The snowfall also disrupted the air traffic to and fro Srinagar airport here.

"No flight operations have taken place at the airport so far this morning due to accumulation of snow on the runway," an official at the Srinagar Airport said.

He said a decision to operate flights would be taken after the runway is cleared.

The minimum temperature improved across the valley due to the snowfall but still stayed below the freezing point, the officials said.

Srinagar city -- the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir -- recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius -- up from the previous night's minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, they said.

The mercury at Gulmarg improved from the previous night's low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius to settle at a low of minus 5.0 degrees Celsius on Saturday night.

Pahalgam tourist resort, which also serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 1.5 degrees Celsius -- up from minus 8.4 degrees Celsius on the previous night, the officials said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, Kupwara, in the north, minus 3.3 degrees Celsius and Kokernag, minus 1.4 degrees Celsius.

The MET Office said moderate to heavy snowfall, with isolated very heavy snowfall, was most likely to take place, especially in south Kashmir, Gulmarg, Banihal-Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Kistawar and Zanskar, Drass as well as on the higher reaches of Ladakh UT, over two days from Monday.

"Overall, the snowfall will continue from Sunday to Tuesday forenoon with the occasional break. This may lead to the disruption of surface and air transportation, water-logging in plains of Jammu and Srinagar cities," the MET Office said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' -- the 40-day harshest winter period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies including the famous Dal Lake here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley.

The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy snowfall.

While 'Chillai-Kalan' -- which began on December 21 -- will end on January 31, the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir with a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Kashmir Snowfall
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp