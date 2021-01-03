STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nadda, Piyush Goyal pay tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary

Published: 03rd January 2021 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Savitribai Phule, Indian social reformer and poet. (Photo | Youtube)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Piyush Goyal paid tributes to social reformer and educationalist Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary for became an inspiration for women's education.

"Tributes to 'Krantijyoti' Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, the inspiration for women education, the first teacher of modern India. Your distinguished contribution to the eradication of social evils and women empowerment is exemplary," Nadda tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also paid tributes to Phule for dedicating her life for women empowerment and education.

"My tributes to Savitribai Phule on her birth anniversary, who struggled for women's empowerment, self-reliance, and education, and dedicated her life for it. Her efforts for the upliftment of women brought about a change in the attitude of the society and also brought awareness in the society," Goyal tweeted.

Phule was a social reformer, educationalist, and poet from Maharashtra.

