PM Narendra Modi speaks to BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly, wishes him speedy recovery
Former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly is stable and his health parameters are normal, doctors said on Sunday.
Published: 03rd January 2021 09:48 PM | Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 09:49 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to BCCI president and former Indian cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly who underwent angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack, and enquired about his health.
Official sources said Modi also spoke to the cricket administrator's wife Dona Ganguly.
Sourav Ganguly is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.
The prime minister wished him a speedy recovery.
The cricket icon was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.