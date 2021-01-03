STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Woman village head in Uttar Pradesh found to be Pakistan national

The DM said that Bano Begum had married Ashrat Ali almost 35 years ago but had not taken Indian citizenship.

Published: 03rd January 2021 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ETAH: A 65-year-old woman from Pakistan, who had been living here for over three decades, was presiding as interim head of a village panchayat since last year until authorities found out that she did not have Indian citizenship.

The woman, Bano Begum, resigned as interim panchayat chief in December after an investigation into a complaint against her by a villager, District Panchayati Raj Officer (DPRO) Alok Priyadarshi said.

Officials said though her long-term visa was found to be valid, she had managed to get Ration and Aadhaar cards by providing false information.

She had been elected the interim head of Gudau village in Jalesar tehsil of Etah in January 2020 following the death of incumbent Shahnaz Begum.

"There were complaints that Bano Begum was living illegally. She had managed to get a ration card, voter ID and an Aadhaar card. She got elected as a member of the village panchayat (in 2015), and in January 2020, she was elected as the interim village head.

"The complaints were probed by SDM Jalesar SP Gupta and DPRO Alok Priyadarshi, and were found to be true," District Magistrate of Etah Sukhlal Bharti said.

The DM said that Bano Begum had married Ashrat Ali almost 35 years ago but had not taken Indian citizenship.

She got her name registered illegally in the voter list in 1995, and then also got a ration card made in her name, officials said.

After getting an Aadhaar card, she got elected as a member of the village panchayat in 2015.

"On the complaints of Kuvaida Khan of the same village, it came to light that Bano Begum is living in the village under a long-term visa. She is not a citizen of India, and without being a citizen of India, one cannot contest any election," Priyadarshi said.

He said the panchayat secretary who was appointed on the recommendation of the interim village pradhan has also been removed.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Jalesar SP Verma said that Bano Begum was the interim village head for six months.

"The documents used in making the ration card and voter ID card are being examined. Her name has been removed from the voter list of the village panchayat. Her name is not on the voter list for Assembly and Lok Sabha polls," the SDM said.

Verma also said that so far no case has been registered, and officials of the police and district administration are investigating all possible angles in the matter.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh village Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp