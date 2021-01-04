STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Akhilesh Yadav blames BJP govt for Ghaziabad tragedy, demands Rs 50 lakhs for deceased's kin

The SP chief said if his party comes to power after the 2022 Assembly polls, it will make some special arrangement for protection of businessmen in the state.

Published: 04th January 2021 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday blamed the BJP government in the state for the crematorium's roof collapse in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar in which over 20 people were killed and demanded a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs for the kin of deceased.

"BJP used to mention crematoriums in their speeches. We are sad that people went there in grief. They did not know that the roof was constructed using sand by BJP government. What will you expect from BJP? This party has looted money meant for the crematorium," Yadav said at a press conference here.

"What action have they taken against officials? BJP government is responsible for deaths. They have announced Rs 2 lakh ex gratia. They should give Rs 50 lakhs (ex gratia) to the deceased's kin as they used to remember 'shamshaan' earlier. Around 25 people died and the BJP government is responsible for this," he added.

ALSO READ: 3 officials arrested over Ghaziabad crematorium incident; victims' kin block Delhi-Meerut highway

Twenty-four people died and several others were injured after the roof at a crematorium in Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday. The victims went to the crematorium to perform the last rites of their kin.

"Twenty-four people have died and 17-18 injured in Muradnagar roof collapse incident. Three people have been arrested on the basis of the initial investigation. A two-member probe committee has been constituted to investigate the matter," SP Rural, Ghaziabad said.

The SP chief said if his party comes to power after the 2022 Assembly polls, it will make some special arrangement for protection of businessmen in the state.

"Our businessmen raised important questions because they suffered the most during the lockdown. They did not get support from the banks and the government. They are forced to pay electricity bills even when factories were shut. Businessmen suffered losses and were looted as well. There are several incidents where businessmen were killed," Yadav said.

"I have said the Samajwadi Party government set up a world-class police response system. The government has to keep data of businessmen. SP government will make arrangements for the protection of businessmen even if some special facility is provided in Dial 112," he added.

The former chief minister also accused Yogi Adityanath government of stalling works which were started by his government.

"After one year, election dates will be announced. Businessmen have resolved for a change. The SP government had decided to set up a perfume park in Kannauj. I don't think he has any interest in it. Farmers would have connected with the perfume business. Kannauj would have been on the world map. But the BJP government ended that work because it was started by the SP government," he said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Ghaziabad crematorium incident BJP government
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp