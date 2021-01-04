STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anurag Thakur visits Sourav Ganguly at hospital, says former skipper to be back in 'normal routine' soon

Published: 04th January 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KOLKATA: Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Monday visited Woodlands Hospital in the city where Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is admitted.

"Sourav Ganguly is our Hero. He went through many ups and downs and always came out victorious. He is fine and was smiling. We will soon see him back in the normal routine. Not just in BCCI, he has to work in other areas as well," Thakur told reporters.

Further, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan also visited the hospital today.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Ganguly and enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. He also spoke to Ganguly's wife Dona Ganguly.

The 48-year-old former Indian skipper was hospitalised at 1 pm on Saturday with "chest discomfort, heaviness of head, vomiting and a spell of dizziness" while performing physical exercise in the home gymnasium. Following this, doctors had conducted angioplasty on him. (ANI)

