STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Consistent fall in India's active caseload due to decline in daily infections: Health ministry

A net decline of 3,267 cases was recorded in the total active cases the previous day, the ministry said.

Published: 04th January 2021 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

India's COVID-19 recoveries are inching closer to one crore. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The decline in India's daily COVID-19 cases has ensured a consistent fall in the active caseload, which constitutes 2.36 per cent of the total infections, while higher testing has led to the positivity rate further going down to 5.89 per cent, the Union health ministry said on Monday.

India's cumulative tests have gone past 17.5 crore (17,56,35,761), with 7,35,978 samples being tested the previous day, it said.

"One crore tests were conducted in the last 11 days. Higher testing has led to a further decline in the cumulative positivity rate at 5.89 per cent," the ministry said.

India's testing infrastructure has received a boost with 2,299 labs across the country, it said.

​ALSO READ | World's biggest COVID-19 vaccination programme set to begin in India: PM Modi

A net decline of 3,267 cases was recorded in the total active cases the previous day, the ministry said.

As on date, India's active caseload stands at 2,43,953.

India's COVID-19 recoveries are inching closer to one crore.

The total number of recovered cases has surged to 99,46,867, which translates to a recovery rate of 96.19 per cent.

A total of 19,557 people recovered the previous day, the ministry said.

Of the new recoveries, 76.76 per cent were observed to be concentrated in 10 states and union territories (UTs) -- Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Karnataka.

ALSO WATCH:

Kerala reported the highest number of single-day recoveries at 4,668, followed by 2,064 in Maharashtra and 1,432 in West Bengal.

Of the new cases, 83.90 per cent were concentrated in 10 states and UTs --Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

Kerala reported the highest number of new cases at 4,600.

Maharashtra reported 3,282 new cases while West Bengal reported 896.

Another 10 states and UTs -- Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu -- accounted for 77.57 per cent of the 214 deaths reported the previous day.

Maharashtra reported 35 deaths, followed by 26 in West Bengal and 25 in Kerala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 COVID 19 in India COVID 19 Pandemic Union Health Ministry
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp