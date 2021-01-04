STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

FIR against husband, seven others for harassing woman in Maharashtra

They also allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for getting a government job for her husband and forced her to leave her job, the official said quoting the woman's complaint.

Published: 04th January 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

No arrest has been made so far, the official said. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

THANE: Thane police have registered an FIR against a woman's husband, in-laws and five other people from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district for allegedly harassing her, an official said on Monday.

According to the 27-year-old Kalyan-based woman, the accused, including two persons who facilitated her alliance, allegedly harassed her between June 2019 and March 2020 over various domestic issues, including her failure to cook non- vegetarian food and inability to conceive, he said.

They also allegedly demanded Rs 5 lakh for getting a government job for her husband and forced her to leave her job, the official said quoting the woman's complaint.

She also alleged that those who facilitated her alliance did not inform that her husband had an affair with a woman before the marriage and was addicted to liquor, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the Kolshewadi police registered the FIR on Saturday under Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 498-A (cruelty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).

No arrest has been made so far, the official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sexual Harassment Maharashtra Police
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp