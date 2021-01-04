Income Tax Dept records Robert Vadra's statement in property case

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Income Tax Department is recording the statement of Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, in connection with Benami Property Case, sources said on Monday.

I-T department and Enforcement Department is probing Vadra under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square.

Earlier ED has also recorded the statement of Vadra in connection with assets and properties outside India. In his recorded statement he denied the ownership of properties in London in question. He also denied assets outside India.