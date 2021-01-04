STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People in Tamil Nadu yearning for change: MNM chief Kamal Haasan

People showering him and MNM their love and affection was proof that a 'good change' was in the offing, Kamal Haasan said.

Published: 04th January 2021 08:26 PM

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan

By PTI

SALEM: People in Tamil Nadu were yearning for a change in the coming assembly elections from those who so far "indulged" in corruption and Makkal Needhi Maiam was well poised to offer it, party chief Kamal Haasan said on Monday, in a veiled attack on AIADMK and DMK.

Proof of this was their love and affection for him and his party and the credit for the growing support to MNM went to those who had been indulging in corrupt practices, he said.

Alleging that women had no safety across Tamil Nadu, he said voters should reverse such a scenario by voting for MNM, using the 'historic opportunity' of the coming elections in April-May.

Throughout his campaign at mulitple locations, he repeated a slogan, 'Nalai Namadhey,' spoke of a 'historic opportunity' to urge people to usher in change and said he could see indications of it.

'Nalai Namadhey', meaning 'tomorrow is ours', is the title of an MGR (AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran) movie and a hugely popular song to this day from the same flick.

Haasan, through his ongoing poll campaign, has latched on to the welfare legacy of MGR and has been attacking both the AIADMK and DMK over alleged corruption.

People have now begun to demand change, he said, adding "You do the change. Polls are just three months away."

People showering him and MNM their love and affection was proof that a 'good change' was in the offing, he said.

Homemakers too pitched in for MNM by pasting posters and the credit for such a growing support for his party went to parties that have so far indulged in 'corruption,' he said.

Women turned up fearlessly 'only' at his party meetings and it gave him a 'big confidence'.

Soon, it shall be their duty to ensure their safety and security across the state and he could see its indications, he said.

Obviously, he was hinting that his party would win polls and take over the reins of power.

Apparently hitting out at AIADMK and DMK, but without naming them, he said poverty has been 'protected carefully'.

He said MNM was working towards 'prosperity' and this differentiated his party from others.

Honesty is his party's poll strategy, he reiterated, adding that if people endorsed it, Tamil Nadu can be 'rebuilt' and the honour of doing so would go to the people and then to MNM.

"Honesty should be given a lofty place. If you give way for good people, Tamil Nadu can be rebuilt."

Haasan also released a seven-point 'MNM Agenda for Environment' here following his party's recent agenda for governance.

The environment agenda includes aspects related to protection of water bodies.

Asked why MNM had not come up with concrete solutions and plans and was only accusing the Dravidian parties on several issues like 'protecting' poverty, he told reporters that his party has solid programmes to address all issues.

Implementing such plans, was however possible only with power, and such MNM programmes cannot be disclosed, he said quoting a Tamil proverb.

"They (parties) are seeking time to copy us. We will not give them that."

Asked if the Rs 2,500 cash assistance to people for Pongal festival (in addition to a gift pack that includes ingredients like rice and sugar issued free of cost) would help AIADMK politically, Haasan said it would not bring any change in the prospects of the ruling party.

