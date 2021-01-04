STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi calls for cross-utilisation of research, institutionalisation of innovation

PM Narendra Modi called for cross-utilisation of research and innovation so that the works of scientists can be used in various fields.

Published: 04th January 2021 08:38 PM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for cross-utilisation of research and innovation so that the works of scientists can be used in various fields.

Highlighting the role of research in different knowledge sectors at length, Modi said the impact of research can be commercial or social and it also helps in expanding knowledge and understanding.

"It is not always possible to anticipate the future directions and uses of research. The only thing that is certain is that research leads to a new chapter of knowledge and that it never goes waste," he said.

Modi was speaking at the National Metrology Conclave 2021 where he dedicated the National Atomic Timescale and the Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali to the nation and laid the foundation stone of the National Environmental Standards Laboratory on Monday through video conference.

The prime minister enumerated examples of the Father of Genetics Gregor Mendel and inventor Nikola Tesla, the potential of whose works was recognised much later.

He noted that many times research might not fulfil its immediate goal but the same research can become path-breaking in some other sector.

Modi illustrated this point by giving the example of physicist Jagdish Chandra Bose whose microwave theory could not be taken forward commercially during his life but today the entire radio communication system is based on it.

He also gave examples of research conducted during the World Wars that later on revolutionised various sectors.

For example, the prime minister said, drones were created for war but today they are used for photoshoots and making deliveries.

"That is why our scientists, especially the young scientists should explore the possibilities of the cross fertilisation of research.

Possibility of use of their research outside their field should always be in front of them," he said.

Modi said the government was working towards the twin objectives of cross-utilisation of research and institutionalizing innovation.

He also listed out efforts to create a future-ready eco-system.

India has broken into the top 50 of the Global Innovation Ranking, and ranks 3rd in peer reviewed science and engineering publications which shows an emphasis on basic research, the prime minister said.

Collaboration between industry and institutions is being strengthened, he said.

Modi said the possibilities of research and innovation are endless for the Indian youth and therefore, the institutionalisation of innovation is equally critical as the innovation itself.

"Our youth will have to understand how to protect intellectual property. We will have to remember that the more our patents are there, the more their utility. Our identity will get stronger in the sectors where our research is strong and cutting-edge," he said. This will lead to a stronger Brand India, the prime minister said.

