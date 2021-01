Poor visibility affects air traffic at Srinagar airport for second consecutive day .

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Air traffic to and from Srinagar airport was affected for the second consecutive day on Monday as poor visibility hampered the operations, officials said.

"The runway has been cleared of snow but flight operations are suspended due to poor visibility," an Airports Authority of India official said.

He said the flight operations would resume if the visibility improved later in the day.

Flight operations had to be cancelled on Sunday due to snowfall across the valley.

The weather Office here has said moderate to heavy snowfall, with isolated very heavy snowfall, was most likely to take place over two days from Monday.