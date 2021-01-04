STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reconstitution of Congress' state unit has to be done in next two months: Former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot reached Ashok Gehlot's residence in the evening to attend the dinner the latter arranged for the party leaders.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot during a protest against the Centre's new farm laws at Shahid Smarak in Jaipur.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot with senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot during a protest against the Centre's new farm laws at Shahid Smarak in Jaipur. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said political appointments and reconstitution of the party's state unit will be done within the time fixed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC).

The work has to be completed in the next two months and the party high command is holding discussions on it, he said.

"The AICC has been saying that be it political appointments or reconstitution of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), the work will be completed within the stipulated time frame. The work has to be completed in the next two months," the former deputy chief minister told reporters.

Pilot reached Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's residence in the evening to attend the dinner the latter arranged for the party leaders.

Pilot said the assembly elections are due in three years, so it should be ensured that Congress workers get suitable representation in the government so that the party is able to face future challenges.

Sachin Pilot Rajasthan Congress AICC Ashok Gehlot All India Congress Committee
