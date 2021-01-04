STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Services disrupted at Jaipur hospital as kin of dead patient thrash staff member

Police have arrested three people and Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajesh Sharma assured the nursing staff to look into their demands after which they returned to work.

Published: 04th January 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAIPUR: Relatives of man who died at Jaipur's government-run Sawai Man Singh hospital thrashed an employees and vandalised a ward on Monday, triggering a boycott of work by the nursing staff for a few hours.

Police have arrested three people and Hospital Superintendent Dr Rajesh Sharma assured the nursing staff to look into their demands after which they returned to work.

A man who was injured in a road accident was admitted to the trauma centre of the hospital three days ago and he died on Sunday night. His relatives thrashed one of the nursing staff in the wee hours on Monday and vandalised a ward, Ashok Nagar SHO Surendra Saini said.

He said a relative of the victim had entered into a spat with a sweeper in the trauma centre.

After the death of the patient, the family members thrashed a male employee.

He said three people have been arrested in this regard so far.

After the incident, the nursing staff led by their association president, Pyare Lal Chaudhary, boycotted the work and protested in front of the hospital superintendent's chamber.

The nursing staff member, Muniraj Meena, was badly thrashed by the accused in the neurosurgery ward, Chaudhary said.

We demanded action against all accused, strengthening of the security for the nursing staff and a police post in the trauma centre, Chaudhary said.

He said after assurance from the superintendent, they returned to their work.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma also spoke to the hospital superintendent, asking him to ensure that no such incident is repeated in future.

Such incidents cannot be tolerated and security of doctors and nursing staffers is paramount for us. I spoke to the superintendent and asked him to take stern action in the matter, the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hospital staff attacked Rajasthan health staff attacked
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp