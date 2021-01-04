STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three hurt in fire caused by leaking gas in Maharashtra's Nashik

t seems gas was leaking from an LPG cylinder and accumulating in the house. After the woman lighted the gas stove, the gas caught fire, causing a huge explosion, police said.

Published: 04th January 2021 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

fire

(Image used for representational purposes)

By PTI

NASHIK: Three persons were injured on Monday when gas leaking from an LPG cylinder caught fire and triggered an explosion in their house in Nashik city in Maharashtra, police said.

The incident occurred around 7:30 AM in Khutwadnagar area when Pusphawati Pagar ((50), one of the victims, lighted the gas stove in the house.

"It seems gas was leaking from an LPG cylinder and accumulating in the house. After the woman lighted the gas stove, the gas caught fire, causing a huge explosion," a police official told reporters.

The blast was so powerful that it caused extensive damage to the walls and windows of the house.

Even windshields of some vehicles parked in the locality shattered, he said.

While Pagar suffered 80 to 85 per cent burn injuries, her husband Baliram Pagar (56) sustained 40 to 45 per cent burns, he said, adding that their grandson was also injured.

The trio was rushed to a hospital by police personnel with the help of local people.

Fire Brigade personnel doused the blaze but the house has suffered heavy damage, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nashik fire gas leak
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp