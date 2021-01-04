STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's groups in Madhya Pradesh villages to fight liquor-drug menace

Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur said women's committees were being formed in villages to raise awareness about the liquor and drug menace.

Published: 04th January 2021 10:07 PM

Liquor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Culture Minister Usha Thakur on Monday said women's committees were being formed in villages to raise awareness about the liquor and drug menace.

The committees would identify those involved in the sale of liquor illegally and drugs and hand them over to the police, she said, adding that "if required, these people would also get a thrashing" from the committees.

Queried about the constant demand to ban the sale of liquor in the state, Thakur said it was not difficult to do so but "wherever there is a ban, the sales increase".

Referring to stone-pelting incidents on rallies being held in western Madhya Pradesh for raising awareness on the Ram Temple construction, the minister said miscreants would get strong punishment.

