69 per cent parents want schools to reopen across India from April: Survey   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At least 69 per cent parents are in favour of schools reopening in April, when the new academic session begins, according to a survey.

The survey, in which over 19,000 parents across the country were interviewed, also found that only 26 per cent of them approve of their children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by April if it is made available by then.

“Sixty-nine per cent parents said given the current trends and situation with COVID, schools in India should start from April 2021 or after, when the next academic year begins, as many feared to send their children to school amid the outbreak. Further, 23 per cent said it should start from January,” the survey conducted by online platform Localcircles said.

“Only 26 per cent Indian parents approve of their children receiving the COVID-19 vaccine if it is made available by April 2021 or before the school session. Further, 56 per cent parents said they will wait for three months or more and then consider, based on data or findings,” it added.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of coronavirus cases there.

Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Sikkim have reopened schools from this month for Classes 9 to 12 students.