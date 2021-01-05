STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amid heavy snowfall, authorities in Kashmir order fuel rationing

Three-wheelers will get five litres of fuel while two-wheelers will get only three litres. The administration has also put a cap of 21 days on refill for LPG cylinders.

Published: 05th January 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Paramilitary personnel stand guard amid biting cold and heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (File photo| PTI)

Paramilitary personnel stand guard amid biting cold and heavy snowfall in Srinagar. (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday ordered rationing of petrol and diesel for vehicles to overcome any shortage of fuel due to closure of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway amid heavy snowfall.

According to the order issued by Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole,  buses, trucks and commercial vehicles will get a maximum of 20 litres, while private vehicles (four-wheelers) will get only 10 litres.

Three-wheelers will get five litres of fuel while two-wheelers will get only three litres. The administration has also put a cap of 21 days on refill for LPG cylinders.

The tehsildars and tehsil supply officers concerned were directed to ensure implementation of the orders while line departments were instructed to crack whip on those indulging in malpractices like overcharging, black marketing or profiteering.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel rationing Jammu and Kashmir Snowfall
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay-starrer 'Master' will hit the theatres on January 13 while STR-starrer 'Eeswaran' will release the next day. (Photo | EPS and Twitter)
This junior resident doctor's hard-hitting message to actors Vijay, Simbu goes viral
Currently, those who will be covered in the initial phases of vaccination include health workers, defence, police personnel, elderly and those with comorbidities (Photo | PTI)
How to register for COVID-19 vaccine? Here is all you need to know
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp