Chhattisgarh woman kills husband, attempts suicide by jumping into well with her three kids

RAIPUR: A 30-year-old woman hacked her husband to death with an axe and attempted suicide by jumping into a nearby well with her three children at Pendra in Bilaspur district.

The incident took place on Tuesday, about 130 km east of Raipur. The police suspect family tussle as the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step.

A passerby who noticed the woman jumping into the well rushed to save her and the children.

The accused woman, Vidya, was allegedly unwell for the past few weeks and reportedly had frequent scuffles with the husband. 32-year-old Anuroop Paikra used to work in a local private firm.

"The three children, all minors below four years of age, and the mother who were saved by the villagers have been admitted in the hospital. During the preliminary inquiry, she cited repeated quarrel with husband being the reason for taking this extreme step. We have started the investigation after registering a case of murder and attempt to suicide," said station house incharge Yuvraj Tiwari, Pendra police station.

