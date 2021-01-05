Now, 224 ex-babus back law on love-jihad

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a strong rebuff to 104 former civil servants who had written a letter to UP CM Yogi Adityanath urging him to withdraw the state’s new ordinance against religious conversions, 224 retired civil servants, including IAS, IPS, IFS officers, retired judges of various High Courts and retired defence personnel, have written a letter in support of anti-conversion ordinance and released it to the media here on Monday.

Last week, over 100 ex-bureaucrats had written an open letter to UP CM saying that new anti-conversion law of Uttar Pradesh had turned the state into “the epicentre of politics of hate, division and bigotry”. Having written the letter as members of ‘Forum of Concerned Citizens’, the signatories reiterated their belief in Indian democracy while dubbing the 104 ex-bureaucrats as “visibly biased with an anti-establishment attitude despite overtly posing as non-political.”“This group seems to have usurped the Constitutional power of Judicial Review to put every law of the land to the test of their own whims,” says the letter.