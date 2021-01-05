STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hardeep Singh Puri welcome Supreme Court judgement giving go-ahead to Central Vista project

In a majority verdict, the Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the environmental clearance and notification for change in land use for the Central Vista project.

Published: 05th January 2021 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

The design for 'Central Vista' project

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday welcomed a Supreme Court judgement giving a go-ahead to the Central Vista redevelopment project, and asserted that the government has always been sensitive to environmental concerns.

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs minister, whose ministry is executing the ambitious project, said the government would continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction.

"Delhi is on course to becoming a World Class capital city and in the first step by the time nation completes 75 years of its Independence in 2022 a new Parliament building will be ready reflecting the aspirations of new India," Puri tweeted.

"We welcome the Judgement of the Hon'ble Supreme Court giving the go ahead for the ambitious Central Vista Project.

Central Govt has always been sensitive to environmental concerns & will continue to adhere to the highest standards during the period of construction," Puri said in a tweet.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the nation's power corridor -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat and revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate.

According to the government's latest proposal for the redevelopment of the Central Vista, the prime minister's new residential complex will have 10 four-storey buildings with a maximum height of 12 metres.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), which is executing the project, has revised the estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

