Maharashtra Cyber police recover actor Amisha Patel's hacked Instagram account

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Cyber on Tuesday recovered the Instagram account of actor Amisha Patel after it was hacked, an official said.

The actor had told police she had received a message purportedly from Instagram about a copyright violation and when she clicked on the link embedded in the message to clarify matters, she was directed to a fake site after which she lost control of her account, he said.

"She filed a complaint with us on Monday. The hacker had blocked the account and deleted the contents.

However, we contacted Instagram and got them to reactivate the account with all its contents intact," he said.

"The phishing link was sent from a Netherlands URL while the IP address has been located to Turkey.

Actor Sharad Kelkar also lost control over his account in the same manner and efforts are on to recover it," he added.