STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mother can't be denied child's custody on entering new relation without divorce: Allahabad HC

The court directed that Sanyogita would be obliged to take the minor to his father's home at Kanpur once in two months, on any Sunday of the month.

Published: 05th January 2021 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

Hammer

For representational purposes

By PTI

ALLAHABAD: A woman can't be denied the custody of her minor child on the ground that she has entered a new relationship without securing a divorce, the Allahabad High Court has held.

The court gave the decision disposing of a habeas corpus petition last month.

Justice JJ Munir observed, "The fact that the mother has walked away from her husband's home without securing a divorce and entered into a new relationship with another person, which she ostensibly believes to be a second marriage, may be something that the law and the society frown upon, but, in itself, is something not so depraved or immoral as to deprive the mother of her special place in the minor's life."

The court further observed, "Depriving the minor of his mother's company might have an adverse impact on his overall development. This in turn would derogate from the minor's welfare."

In the petition, Ram Kumar Gupta had stated that due to his wife Sanyogita's second marriage without obtaining a divorce, she has lost her right over their son Anmol's custody.

According to the petitioner, the minor's life in the stranger's home is at risk.

It is the minor's welfare that he may be placed in his father's custody, who is his natural guardian, in preference to the mother, who has walked out on her lawfully wedded husband without a divorce, and staying in a live-in relationship with a stranger, the plea said.

During the court proceedings, Sanyogita indicated that Gupta is an unkind father.

Further, she was treated with cruelty by him and that is why she walked out on him.

On this, the court said this is its concern to determine whether the minor would be safe and his welfare ensured in his mother's new home.

After interacting with Sanyogita and her minor child Anmol, the court said, "The way the minor's mother has detailed her circumstances in new home, this court feels that the minor, for the present, is well adapted into his mother's new family."

"So far, as dominant and substantial part of the minor's custody and care are concerned, this court is of opinion that these would be better secured in the mother's hands in comparison to the father," remarked the court.

However, the court ensured the visitation rights of the father, saying that the rights of the minor to his father's company have to be ensured at all costs.

The court directed that Sanyogita would be obliged to take the minor to his father's home at Kanpur once in two months, on any Sunday of the month.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad​ HC allahabad high court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay-starrer 'Master' will hit the theatres on January 13 while STR-starrer 'Eeswaran' will release the next day. (Photo | EPS and Twitter)
This junior resident doctor's hard-hitting message to actors Vijay, Simbu goes viral
Currently, those who will be covered in the initial phases of vaccination include health workers, defence, police personnel, elderly and those with comorbidities (Photo | PTI)
How to register for COVID-19 vaccine? Here is all you need to know
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp