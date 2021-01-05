STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'No instructions yet': Officials deny rumours on reopening of schools in Chhattisgarh

However, the school education secretary Alok Shukla stated that there is so far no such instruction on the reopening of schools from the Chhattisgarh government.

Published: 05th January 2021 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

Fake news; coronavirus

Sources in the education department suspected that such rumours could be the handiwork of the some private schools management. (Express Illustrations)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh is witnessing strong rumours on the social media carrying various reports regarding the reopening of schools, though the official circular is yet to be issued on any such decision. 

With the messages going viral and some local publications also gave inkling on the likely reopening of schools soon, the perplexed parents are eagerly contacting the school education department to verify the prevailing information.

The schools across the state have remained closed since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the school education secretary Alok Shukla stated that there is so far no such instruction on the reopening of schools from the state government.

​ALSO READ | 69 per cent parents want schools to reopen across India from April: Survey

“The schools will not reopen till further orders in view of the pandemic. The notification on reopening will be issued after getting the directive from the government”, he said.

Sources in the education department suspected that such rumours could be the handiwork of the some private schools management to create pressure on the department.

The department officials on Tuesday issued an alert for the parents and guardians to keep away from such reports based on hearsay.

Meanwhile the Chhattisgarh Parents' Association in their statement has reiterated their demand from the state government and the Centre to declare the current academic school session as 'zero year' for students till Class 8 and allow them promotion to the next class.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic Schools Reopening
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay-starrer 'Master' will hit the theatres on January 13 while STR-starrer 'Eeswaran' will release the next day. (Photo | EPS and Twitter)
This junior resident doctor's hard-hitting message to actors Vijay, Simbu goes viral
Currently, those who will be covered in the initial phases of vaccination include health workers, defence, police personnel, elderly and those with comorbidities (Photo | PTI)
How to register for COVID-19 vaccine? Here is all you need to know
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp