'No instructions yet': Officials deny rumours on reopening of schools in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh is witnessing strong rumours on the social media carrying various reports regarding the reopening of schools, though the official circular is yet to be issued on any such decision.

With the messages going viral and some local publications also gave inkling on the likely reopening of schools soon, the perplexed parents are eagerly contacting the school education department to verify the prevailing information.

The schools across the state have remained closed since March 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the school education secretary Alok Shukla stated that there is so far no such instruction on the reopening of schools from the state government.

“The schools will not reopen till further orders in view of the pandemic. The notification on reopening will be issued after getting the directive from the government”, he said.

Sources in the education department suspected that such rumours could be the handiwork of the some private schools management to create pressure on the department.

The department officials on Tuesday issued an alert for the parents and guardians to keep away from such reports based on hearsay.

Meanwhile the Chhattisgarh Parents' Association in their statement has reiterated their demand from the state government and the Centre to declare the current academic school session as 'zero year' for students till Class 8 and allow them promotion to the next class.