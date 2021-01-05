STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ready for debate, says AAP's Manish Sisodia in Doon 

The chair kept at the dais at the IRDT auditorium for Kaushik remained empty even as Sisodia attacked the state government for allowing corruption to flourish right under its nose.

Published: 05th January 2021 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said that the BJP is running a ‘sting model’ government while Delhi is progressing under ‘Kejriwal Model’. “While we have worked to improve health, education, power and water supply and generate jobs in Delhi, the BJP government in Uttarakhand remains in neck deep corruption and  stings,” said Sisodia. 

Urban Development Minister Madan Kaushik who had ‘accepted’ Sisodia’s challenge to an open debate skipped the event on Monday, prompting the AAP leader to claim that the BJP had nothing to show for its four years in power in the hill state.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand cabinet minister responds to 'debate challenge' of Manish Sisodia

The chair kept at the dais at the IRDT auditorium for Kaushik remained empty even as Sisodia attacked the state government for allowing corruption to flourish right under its nose. “If it had really done something for development, the minister would have come for the debate. He has not shown up because they have not done anything. Corruption is all that has happened in the state in the nearly four years of their rule,” Sisodia alleged.

The Aam Admi Party leader also added that after Kaushik had accepted the debate challenge, he was expecting a ‘healthy debate’ which is a good sign for a democracy as leaders from two different governments would come face to face before the public and debate openly. 

Sisodia had earlier challenged Kaushik to list even five works done for welfare of Uttarakhand state and people and challenged him for debate in Dehradun. Kaushik on Sunday had responded in a letter calling him a ‘tourist politician’, adding that politics is serious issue and not some ‘theater show’. 

Addressing the party workers, Sisodia asked the workers to prepare for the 2022 assembly polls. “The electoral contest in year 2022 is going to be BJP vs AAP. It is only the AAP which can fulfil the dreams of Uttarakhand,” added Sisodia. 

He further invited Kaushik to Delhi on January 6 for the debate adding that in Delhi he will be able to see AAP government’s work in education, health, power, water, women security and others areas. 
Responding to Sisodia, BJP state vice-president Devendra Bhasin, “AAP leaders are not serious and we are always ready for any kind of debate.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Madan Kaushik Uttarakhand politics Uttarakhand BJP AAP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay-starrer 'Master' will hit the theatres on January 13 while STR-starrer 'Eeswaran' will release the next day. (Photo | EPS and Twitter)
This junior resident doctor's hard-hitting message to actors Vijay, Simbu goes viral
Currently, those who will be covered in the initial phases of vaccination include health workers, defence, police personnel, elderly and those with comorbidities (Photo | PTI)
How to register for COVID-19 vaccine? Here is all you need to know
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp