STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry

In the first phase, the govt will inoculate 1 crore healthcare workers, 2 crore frontline workers followed by about 27 crore people who are above 50 or have serious comorbidities.

Published: 05th January 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine India

Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS))

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday announced that the government is prepared to roll out Covid vaccines within 10 days of granting emergency use authorisation.

“Based on the feedback of dry-run, the government is ready to introduce Covid-19 vaccine within 10 days from date of emergency use authorization,” said Rajesh Bhushan, health secretary in the weekly press briefing on coronavirus response.

Considering that Covishield by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin by Bharat Biotech had received formal accelerated approvals by the drug controller general in India on January 3, this means that the first vaccine shots could be given around January 13.

In the first phase, the government is planning to inoculate 1 crore healthcare workers, 2 crore frontline workers in various essential services followed by about 27 crore people who are above 50 or have serious comorbidities.

In the briefing, Bhushan also spelt out the vaccine delivery management plan using CoWin platform, specially designed for the purpose.

"There are 4 primary vaccine stores called GMSD located in Karnal, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata and there are 37 vaccine stores in the country. They store vaccines in bulk and distribute further," he said. informed Bhushan in a press briefing on Tuesday.

READ| Makers of Covishield and Covaxin bury hatchet after spat, pledge smooth rollout of vaccines

The facility including the storage of the vaccine with digital temperature trackers has been in use in India for over a decade, he said.

Automated session allocation, SMS to be sent in 12 languages, 24x7 helpline, chatbox with pattern recognition to help navigate the portal, digital locker for integrated data retrieval and storing of the vaccines, QR code certificate are some of the salient features of the CoWIN system, as per the details shared.

The official also clarified that healthcare and frontline workers will not need to register themselves as beneficiaries as their data has been pre-populated on the CoWIN platform in a bulk manner.

Meanwhile justifying the accelerated approvals granted to the two vaccines in India, both ICMR director General Balram Bhargava and Niti Aayog member (health) V K Paul said that they should be seen in the context in which the permission has been issued.

“The safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy data are required for approval of any vaccine - in a non-emergency situation. In the existing pandemic situation, due to high mortality and lack of known treatments is considered by the subject expert committee for accelerated approval,” said Bhargava.

Restricted usage is considered based on safety and immunogenicity while phase-3 is still ongoing in a pandemic situation, he added, the immunogenicity of phase-2 acts as a guide to efficacy when phase-3 is ongoing as per 2019 clinical trial rules.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health Ministry COVID-19 Covid-19 vaccine vaccination
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay-starrer 'Master' will hit the theatres on January 13 while STR-starrer 'Eeswaran' will release the next day. (Photo | EPS and Twitter)
This junior resident doctor's hard-hitting message to actors Vijay, Simbu goes viral
Currently, those who will be covered in the initial phases of vaccination include health workers, defence, police personnel, elderly and those with comorbidities (Photo | PTI)
How to register for COVID-19 vaccine? Here is all you need to know
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp