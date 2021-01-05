RSS conclave: Fundraise for Ram temple on top agenda 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in its three-day-long conclave will brainstorm on the undraising for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The RSS will also take up the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign for discussion.Over 150 delegates, including BJP chief J P Nadda and organisational secretary of the party B L Santosh, will attend the ‘Samanway baithak’, said Sangh’s chief spokesperson Arun Kumar in Gandhinagar on Monday.

The conclave, held biannually, is known for coordination among various affiliates. Besides the BJP, 25 other organisational heads linked to the RSS will attend the deliberations. “The meeting will also take stock of the services offered to the people of the various organisations during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Kumar, adding that the deliberations in different sessions will take up issues such as plans for environment protection, Indian lifestyle, strengthening family system. The Vishva Hindu Parishad will be spearheading the campaign for the fund collections for the Ram temple construction.