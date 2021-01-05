STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat reopens for visitors after 9 months

Sanitiser dispensers have been placed at 18 different places in the premises for the visitors, the official said.

Published: 05th January 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad Monday Feb. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The historic Sabarmati Ashram here has reopened its doors for visitors, after remaining closed for over nine months due to the coronavirus outbreak, an ashram official said on Tuesday.

With social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols in place, the premises has been opened for the public from Monday, the ashram's director, Atul Pandya, told PTI.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, the ashram, a former home of Mahatma Gandhi and a historic centre linked to India's Independence movement, used to receive a large number of visitors every day.

It is managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust.

"The ashram was shut for visitors since March 20 last year following the coronavirus outbreak. From Monday, we have once again opened the premises for visitors," Pandya said.

"People can visit the ashram between 10 am and 5 pm. We have deployed our staff to guide them to maintain social distancing," he said.

Sanitiser dispensers have been placed at 18 different places in the premises for the visitors, the official said.

Currently, the museum and 'Hriday Kunj', the house inside the ashram where Mahatma Gandhi and his wife had once lived, have been opened for the public, while the book shop, Khadi shop and charkha gallery in the premises will remain closed, he said.

"People will touch things at these shops and the charkha gallery, which is not advisable in the present situation.

Thus, we have restricted the entry of visitors at these places. We are putting in place all possible measures to stop the spread of the virus," Pandya said.

The ashram, where the Father of the Nation resided between 1917 and 1930, was a major tourist attraction, both with domestic and foreign travellers, before the outbreak of COVID-19.

On an average, around 2,000 people used to visit this historical place every day, Pandya said, adding that the footfalls are now going to be much less in the wake of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sabarmati Ashram
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Vijay-starrer 'Master' will hit the theatres on January 13 while STR-starrer 'Eeswaran' will release the next day. (Photo | EPS and Twitter)
This junior resident doctor's hard-hitting message to actors Vijay, Simbu goes viral
Currently, those who will be covered in the initial phases of vaccination include health workers, defence, police personnel, elderly and those with comorbidities (Photo | PTI)
How to register for COVID-19 vaccine? Here is all you need to know
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp