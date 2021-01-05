STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stopped from playing mobile game, 12-year-old kills self in Madhya Pradesh

According to the boy's parents, he was addicted to playing a game called Free Fire, for which he was reprimanded, the official said.

Published: 05th January 2021 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Death

For representational purposes

By PTI

SAGAR: A 12-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself after his father took away his mobile phone over his addiction to a game in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The Class four student committed suicide at his home in Dhana village, about 20 km from the district headquarters, on Monday, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vikram Singh said.

According to the boy's parents, he was addicted to playing a game called Free Fire, for which he was reprimanded, the official said.

The boy's father Sitaram Patel, who is a street food vendor, confiscated the phone on Monday in an attempt to stop him from playing the game, Dhana police post-in-charge Neeraj Jain said.

The child used a towel to hang himself in a room at his home, while his mother was cooking in another room, the official said.

A case has been registered in this regard and further probe is underway, the ASP said.

Meanwhile, the boy's father appealed that the government should ban such games.

"My child got depressed whenever we stopped him from playing the game. I don't want such an incident to happen again. I request the government to ban such games," Patel said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Free Fire
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp