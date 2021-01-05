STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Balasaheb Thorat meets Sonia Gandhi, offers to resign

Those backing Thorat said that the party had made much headway under him, especially in the last Assembly election.

Published: 05th January 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat (Photo| Facebook)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat met AICC chief Sonia Gandhi on Monday and reportedly offered to resign over continuous interference from Delhi leaders and a lack of freedom to run the party. Thorat holds three crucial positions – Legislative Party leader in the Assembly, Revenue Minister, and the State party president – in Maharashtra Congress and the Thackeray government.

While Thorat was not available for comments, Maharashtra Congress in-charge H K Patil told TNIE that he too had learnt about the resignation, adding that the Congress has decided to restructure the Maharashtra unit to develop it into a strong political force.

There were already calls for Thorat to be relieved of the Maharashtra party president post. Those backing Thorat said that the party had made much headway under him, especially in the last Assembly election.

