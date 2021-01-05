UP: 'Covid vaccine' transported on bicycle in Varanasi during dry run

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amidst the ongoing dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh, a strange incident cropped up in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi wherein the COVID-19 vaccine was transported to a hospital on a bicycle.

The incident was reported from Women's Hospital located at Chaukaghat area of Varanasi where an employee was seen carrying the corona vaccine on a bicycle.

In UP, the dry run for the vaccine was conducted across 75 districts. However, no vaccine was administered to anyone during the dry run. In Varanasi, it was conducted at six places, wherein, 25 persons were identified to participate at each centre.

However, the sources in the CMO office claimed that the vaccine was transported to five centres with the help of a van. Only at the Women’s hospital, the vaccine was brought on a bicycle. The arrangement for transportation of vaccine raised questions on the preparedness of the Varanasi district administration.

This happened despite CM Yogi Adityanath’s directives to the officials to keep extra checks on safe storage of vaccines, maintenance of cold chain and smooth transportation.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that the dry run should be done with full sincerity and commitment to strengthening the COVID vaccination system in the entire state. He himself had embarked upon a surprise visit to RML Institute of Medical Sciences in state capital Lucknow to check the preparedness for the vaccination drive to be undertaken shortly.

The dry run for the vaccination was conducted at KGMU, PGI, Ram Manohar Lohia Institute, Ram Sagar Mishra Hospital, Lok Bandhu Hospital in Lucknow. It was also conducted at Mal, Indira Nagar, Kakori Community Health Center, Sahara Hospital, Medanta Hospital and Era Medical College in Lucknow.

Officials said that in the mock drill, six centres – three each in rural and urban areas-- in each district tested for various protocols and standard operating procedures. Systems like ambulance network, rapid response teams, call centres and verification, etc were tested.

Sources hinted that the vaccination drive may begin on the National Youth Day (January 12) to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. This leaves the state with about a week’s time to the D-day. Health minister Jai Pratap Singh also reviewed preparations. “UP is set to launch one of the biggest

vaccination campaigns. The dry run will help us in fine-tuning the process further,” said the minister.