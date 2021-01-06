STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Uttarakhand CM, BJP chief apologizes to Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh on Twitter

Rawat tweeted at around 1 am in the morning on Wednesday saying that he is 'very sad' to hear about the remarks made against the 80-year-old Leader of Opposition.

Published: 06th January 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Indira Hridayesh (File | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After Uttarakhand Chief Minister apologized to Leader of Opposition and Congress MLA Indira Hridayesh, BJP state president also took to Twitter to 'respectfully take his statement back'.

Bhartiya Janta Party state president Bansidhar Bhagat wrote on Twitter, "Indira Hridayesh ji is a respected leader of the state and verbal exchanges are natural due to electoral territory being the same. I did not intend to hurt her personally, if she is hurt I take my statement respectfully."

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also went public in apologizing to Hridayesh after Bhagat's statement in which he called her 'Budhiya' (old lady) and 'Doobta Jahaz' (Sinking Ship) recieved backlash.

Rawat tweeted at around 1 am in the morning on Wednesday saying that he is 'very sad' to hear about the remarks made against the 80-year-old Leader of Opposition and will personally call her too to seek further apology personally. 

"Respected Indira Hridayesh ji, I am sad beyond anything today. Women are highly respectable to us. I personally apologise to you and all others who are saddened by this like me. I will speak to you personally and offer my humble apologies again," tweeted the CM. 

"Humari neta-pratipaksha keh rahi bahut se vidhayak humare sampark me hain. Are budhiya! tujhse kyun sampark karenge? Doobte jahaz se koi sampark karega? (Our Leader of Opposition says that several MLAs are in touch with us. Why would they contact you old woman? What would one want to do with a sinking ship?)," the BJP president had remarked. 

Retorting to this, Hridayesh said that she was hurt with the kind of language used by the BJP state president and demanded that the ruling party’s national leadership takes cognizance of the incident.

“Such language, then it is an insult to the motherhood which the women of our hills will never forgive. I don’t use such unparliamentary language so can't stoop to his level. I urge the BJP  national leadership to take notice of this and seek explanation from him. Raising the slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, these people should at least be mindful of their language," said Hridayesh. 

Following the incident Congress party workers launched protests across the state burning effigies and demanding removal of Bhagat. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Indira Hridayesh BJP
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp