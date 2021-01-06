STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Eight people rescued from mudslide in Jammu and Kashmir

The eight people hailing from Rajasthan were going towards Jammu in two cars when they were caught in a mudslide near Panthiyal in Ramban district on Tuesday evening amid heavy rains.

Published: 06th January 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

Vehicles covered under snow at a parking area during heavy snowfall, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BANIHAL/JAMMU: Eight people were rescued after their vehicles got trapped in a mudslide near Panthiyal along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said on Wednesday.

The 270-km highway was closed for traffic on Sunday following heavy snowfall and incessant rains which triggered multiple landslides and shooting of stones from the hillocks.

The eight people hailing from Rajasthan were going towards Jammu in two cars when they were caught in a mudslide near Panthiyal in Ramban district on Tuesday evening amid heavy rains, the officials said.

Both the vehicles were damaged in the incident, they said, adding the eight were returning to Jammu after being stranded en route to Kashmir for the last several days.

Meanwhile, with the improvement in the weather, agencies have pressed their men and machines to clear the highway of over a dozen landslides between Nashri to Ramsu.

Jawahar Tunnel, the gateway to Kashmir, recorded over five feet of snow since Saturday and the Border Roads Organsiation (BRO), which is maintaining this stretch of the highway, has intensified its snow clearance operation, the officials said.

Over 6000 vehicles, mostly trucks including those carrying essential commodities to the valley, have been stranded at various locations along the highway.

"The road clearance operation is going on at a war footing to ensure early restoration of traffic on the highway which is blocked at over a dozen places including Samroli, Nashri, Dalwas, Peera, Chanderkote, Cafeteria Morh, Marog, Monkey Morh, Moompassi, Seeri, Kela Morh, Panthiyal, Sherbibi, Rattanbass and Ramsu,"  a traffic department official said.

He said it is premature to say whether the road would be cleared by this evening.

"Once the road is cleared, the preference would be given to stranded vehicles," he said, adding the traffic on the highway will remain restricted to one-way as per the already announced schedule in view of ongoing work on the four-laning project.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu-Srinagar national highway mudslide Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp