Guwahati diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Now, visit Kamakhya without Covid-19 report

Devotees to the Kamakhya temple will now not be required to a carry a Covid-19 negative report. “However, everyone must wear a mask and maintain social distancing,” the temple authorities said. The decision was made as the situation has seen a marked improvement in the state. Perched atop the Nilachal Hills in the heart of the city, the temple was closed on March 20. It was reopened in the second week of October. The temple was rebuilt by Nara Narayan, the last ruler of undivided Koch kingdom of Kamata.

Girls to get Rs 100 a day for attending school

With its eye on the upcoming Assembly elections, Assam’s BJP-led government is planning to give financial support to girl students to encourage them to attend classes regularly. “The girls will get Rs 100 a day for attending school,” Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The government is also helping the UG and PG students buy books. It will give them Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 respectively within this month. Under another scheme, the government has started gifting scooties to girl students who cleared this year’s Class XII board exam, conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, in first division. Sarma on Sunday distributed scooties to 948 girls

Fishing at Billabong continues despite prohibitory orders

Community fishing has continued at Deepor Beel (or Billabong) on the outskirts of Guwahati in defiance of prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in and around the Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary till January 31. The orders were issued following concerns raised by forest officials who said such activities are illegal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The wetland was declared a Ramsar Site in 2002 by the Ramsar Convention, so conservation measures can be undertaken based on its biological and environmental importance. It is considered as one of the largest water bodies in the Brahmaputra Valley of Lower Assam. Thousands of migratory birds arrive here during winter every year.

Govt draws praise for fair conduct of APSC exam

The state’s BJP-led government has drawn praise for fair conduct of the Combined Competitive Exams by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC). Some of the successful candidates come from humble backgrounds. Charan Narzary, the son of a farmer, said he could clear the exam as it was conducted in a transparent manner. Bikram Chasha, who too cracked it and belongs to the Tea Tribe community, swore before Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal that he will never involve himself in corrupt practices. Previously, the APSC used to be in the news for all the wrong reasons. Its former chairman Rakesh Kumar Paul is languishing in jail after being arrested in a cash-for-job scam.

