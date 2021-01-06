STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria assures Arunachal Pradesh of full support during need

RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday assured Arunachal Pradesh of the full support of the Indian Air Force whenever required.

Published: 06th January 2021 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria

IAF chief RKS Bhadauria (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Wednesday assured Arunachal Pradesh of the full support of the Indian Air Force (IAF) whenever required.

Bhadauria, in his maiden visit to the state, called on Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu and discussed issues pertaining to the national security, recruitment of the state's youth into the force and the IAF's humanitarian missions in Arunachal Pradesh.

The IAF chief assured Khandu of providing Defence pilots to meet the shortage of pilots for fixed-wing civilian aircraft to be operated in the state, an official statement said.

Discussions were held on Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) for Dirang and Anini, to which the IAF responded favourably, it said.

Khandu assured the IAF of government cooperation for defence preparedness.

The chief minister expressed gratitude to the IAF for being at the forefront of extending humanitarian assistance in the state, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor thanked the IAF for airlifting the people of the state during emergencies and suggested Bhadauria to conduct recruitment rallies to encourage youths from the state to join the force.

He recalled an incident when he had requested the air officer commanding of the Air Force Station in Assam's Tezpur for a helicopter to air-lift a woman with complicated pregnancy from Tawang and it was carried out instantly and effectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RKS Bhadauria IAF chief IAF Indian Air Force Arunachal Pradesh Arunachal
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp