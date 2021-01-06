In Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, Governor launches 'public grievance portal' system

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uike now connects with the people through ‘public grievance portal’ system to ensure greater accountability of the government machinery on the resolution of problems and complaints.



The Rajbhawan has launched an online mechanism e-Samadhan system (https://esamadhan.cg.gov.in/) to monitor the applications received in the name of the Governor. However, the ruling Congress party remains watchful.



Through the portal, the Rajbhawan secretariat sends the applications or grievances received from the people to relevant government departments.



The Rajbhawan carries out the follow-up of the progress and track the status of the applications sent to the concerned offices and the departments paving the way for transparency.



“Today, in an era of digital technology and information is to be used for the betterment of the people and society. The newer technology expedites the process and brings transparency. The e-Samadhan will quicken the resolution of the problems faced by common man," Governor Uike opined.



The move is expected to enable the Rajbhawan to supervise the latest status of the applications and its resolution stage by the concerned department.



The Congress cited the Governor as a constitutional post and it’s her decision to connect with the people. "We hope there will not be any overshoot by the Rajbhawan in the working of the government system like the country is witnessing by Governor Kiran Bediji in Puducherry," said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, Chairman (Congress Media Cell).



All applications reaching the Rajbhawan would be uploaded on this website after scanning. "This portal will be connected with the relevant departments, collectorates and development block offices. As of now, over 3200 government offices have been linked with it besides the state public grievances redressal cell. The Rajbhawan will be informed on the updated progress from the concerned department where the applications have been sent. The applicants too will be informed about the status on their mobile phones through the text messaging services (SMS)," said T N Singh, a senior officer of the National Informatics Centre.



The process now saves time while pursuing online communication by the Rajbhawan from the government departments while sending and later getting acquainted with the progress on the resolution of applications.