STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Panel on Shakti Act draft bill to meet women, lawyers outfits

The state government referred the bill, which also seeks to fast-track investigation and filing of chargesheet, to a joint committee of both houses of the state legislature.

Published: 06th January 2021 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The joint select committee of the Maharashtra legislature looking into the Shakti Act draft bill will hold open discussions with organisations representing women and lawyers in different parts of the state, said Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday.

Deshmukh, who heads the committee, told reporters here that meetings with these organisations, to seek their feedback and suggestions on the bill, will be held in Nagpur (January 11), Mumbai (January 19) and Aurangabad (January 29).

The bill proposes crucial changes to existing laws on violence against women and children. It provides for strict punishments, including the death penalty and fine up to Rs 10 lakh, for crimes such as rape, acid attack, and derogatory material on social media against women and children.

Last month, the state government referred the bill, which also seeks to fast-track investigation and filing of chargesheet, to a joint committee of both houses of the state legislature. Deshmukh said invitees to the meetings have been asked to bring their suggestions to the proposed legislation in writing.

He said that panel members will meet women invitees at 3 pm and lawyers at 5 pm. The home minister said the draft bill was available at the government printing press in Mumbai and ordinary citizens can also send their suggestions through email by January 15.

The Maharashtra Shakti criminal law (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2020, and the Special Court and Machinery for Implementation of Maharashtra Shakti Criminal Law, 2020, were cleared by the cabinet and the draft bill was sent to the committee during the winter session of the legislature.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shakti Act Maharashtra womens safety Shakti Bill Anil Deshmukh Maharashtra womens bill
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp