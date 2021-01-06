STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra BJP chief alleges malpractices in last year's MLC polls

Patil demanded that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) should be used to avoid such "malpractices" in future.

Published: 06th January 2021 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil (File Photo|PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Alleging irregularities in the conduct of Legislative Council elections held for six seats in Maharashtra last year, in which the BJP had suffered a setback, state unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday said he would approach the Election Commission and the Bombay High Court.

Addressing reporters, Patil demanded that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) should be used to avoid such "malpractices" in future.

Elections were held for three graduate seats of Nagpur, Pune, and Aurangabad, two teachers' constituencies of Pune and Amravati, and a local body seat in Dhule-Nandurbar, in December last year.

Of these six seats, the BJP won only one while the rest constituencies were bagged by candidates of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

"The BJP came to know that some 5,000 blank ballot papers were found in the Aurangabad graduate constituency, which was retained by the MVA alliance in polls.

Even in the Pune graduate constituency, some 137 to 157 votes were cast in the last one hour of polling.

This was recorded at some 300 polling booths out of the 900.

"Om an average, it takes three minutes for a voter to complete the voting procedure, which means maximum 20 people can vote in an hour.

However, casting of votes by more than 100 voters in an hour raises suspicion," he alleged.

Patil also claimed that some voters from Pune city were directed to go to distant polling booths on the day of voting.

"Such mistakes cannot happen unless it (the election process) is rigged," Patil alleged.

He said the names of some voters who were educated up to class 8 were found in the voter lists for graduate constituency.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MLC polls Chandrakant Patil Maharashtra BJP chief
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp