Man held in Maharashtra for trying to film woman in eatery's toilet

An offence was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the accused was subsequently nabbed, the cop said.

Published: 06th January 2021 10:25 PM

Handcuffs

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to take a video of a woman on his phone inside the restroom of an eatery in a suburb of Pune, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused, who is a waiter at the eatery in Baner area, tried to film a video of the victim from the gap on the roof of the restroom on Monday.

On noticing this, the victim immediately raised an alarm, prompting the accused flee the scene, an official from Chatushringi police station said.

An offence was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and the accused was subsequently nabbed, he added.

