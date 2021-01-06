STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No Indian can be branded as outsider in any part of country: Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

The ruling party in West Bengal has alleged that the BJP is bringing "outsiders" to the state to win the assembly elections.

Published: 06th January 2021 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

west bengal governor, jagdeep dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that no Indian can be "unconstitutionally" branded as an outsider in any part of the country.

Dhankhar, while addressing a press meet at Kolaghat during his visit to Purba Medinipur district, also said he will do "everything possible" to ensure free and fair state assembly elections likely to be held in April-May.

"No citizen of this country can be branded as an outsider in any part of India. It is unfortunate that some people in West Bengal are describing those coming from other states as outsiders. This goes against the idea of the Constitution," he said in response to questions on the TMC's outsider-insider debate.

The ruling party in West Bengal has alleged that the BJP is bringing "outsiders" to the state to win the assembly elections.

Dhankhar urged everyone to ensure that there is no violence in the upcoming elections.

"I urge everyone to ensure that there is no bloodshed in this election. Is the governor doing anything wrong by making such a request? "It is my duty, the duty of all of us to ensure that there is no violence during the elections, which should be free and fair," he said, in an apparent reference to the TMC's criticism of Dhankhar "transgressing" his constitutional limits.

He also urged public servants to maintain political neutrality and not carry the baggage of "political police".

Dhankhar said state government employees and police personnel "shouldn't do things that are the job of political workers", impartially do jobs only assigned by the state and not political masters, and not carry the baggage of "political police".

Invoking freedom fighters from the undivided Medinipur district, the governor said, "We have to save democracy. Remember Khudiram Bose and Matangini Hazra. The verdict is for free and fair elections. The public servants must ensure that." He said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must give details of the purchase of equipment worth Rs 2,000 crore to fight COVID-19.

The governor visited Purba Medinipur district headquarters Tamluk and paid floral tributes to a statue of Matangini Hazra.

He also paid respects to Khudiram Bose and other revolutionaries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagdeep Dhankar West Bengal governor insider outsider debate
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Toxic gas leak in Odisha's Rourkela Steel Plant: Four workers dead
Migratory birds in Bhitarkanika National Park | Express
Bird Flu takes over in India: Cases in Kerala, Himachal, Rajasthan, MP
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp