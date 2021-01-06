STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Polls to 12 Uttar Pradesh legislative council seats to be held on January 28: EC

Twelve seats in the UP legislative council are getting vacant on January 30 as the term of the members is coming to an end.

Published: 06th January 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora (Photo |PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Polls to 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh getting vacant later this month and bypolls to two legislative council seats in Bihar and one in Andhra Pradesh will be held on January 28, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Twelve seats in the UP legislative council are getting vacant on January 30 as the term of the members is coming to an end.

One of the 12 members is Nasimuddin Siddiqui, who already stands disqualified.

The 12 members would be elected by members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) in the biennial elections.

The MLCs who are retiring include Swatantra Dev Singh, Dinesh Sharma and Laxman Acharya (BJP), Naseemuddin Siddiqui (disqualified), Dharmavir Ashok and Pradip Jatav (BSP), and Ahmed Hasan, Ashu Malik, Ramesh Yadav, Ram Jatan Rajbhar, Virendra Singh and Sahib Singh Saini (SP).

Bypolls to two Bihar legislative council seats were necessitated following the election of BJP leader Sushil Modi to Rajya Sabha recently and election of Vinod Narain Jha to the state legislative assembly in the recently-held Bihar elections.

In Andhra Pradesh, the legislative council bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Pothula Sunitha in November last year.

All the elections and by-elections would be held on January 28 and counting of votes will be held one hour after the completion of polls as per established practice.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh legislative council Election Commission
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their ongoing protest against new farm laws at Rewari in Haryana. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, issues related to farmers' protest on January 11
Members of Women Democratic Front take part in a rally to condemn rape incidents. (Representational Photo | AP)
50-year-old woman gang-raped, murdered in UP's Badaun, priest booked
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp